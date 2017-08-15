2 children rescued from waters in Carolina Beach

Two children were involved in water rescues at Carolina Beach Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

The head lifeguard said both children were caught in rip currents and are okay.

Red flags are flying at beaches along the coast of North Carolina to warn people of the dangerous swimming conditions. The flags should be a reminder to swimmers to stay knee deep.

Life guards at Carolina beach are blowing their whistles every hour on the hour to wave the red flags to make sure all beachgoers see them.

