Seniors enjoy fun in the sun at Carolina Beach

Residents of Brightmore of Wilmington and Carolina Bay Autumn Hall retirement homes had a morning of fun in the sun at Carolina Beach Tuesday.

The event was intended to allow seniors a chance to surf in the ocean with the assistance of volunteers with Life Rolls On and Ocean Cure, however the waves were too big today and the residents were told they were not allowed to surf.

The news of not being able to surf at their beach day didn't stop them. Most were still happy just to be at the beach and in the sun.

One resident, Bettie Rorie said she was just happy to be out there because of all the attention and pampering they get from the volunteers.

"All the attention we get," Rorie said. "They just do so good. They look out for us. We like to be pampered and so we come for that."

Other residents came to reminisce. Mary Joe Tuplin grew up on Cape Cod and says being at the beach reminds her of when she was younger.

"I'm reminiscing," Tuplin said. "I spent a lot of time on the beach, Cape Cod. And I miss it. And this is wonderful. I love the sound. I close my eyes and reminisce. I miss being in the water but I'm just reduced to a cane now."

One resident Doris Riess, was sad that they weren't allowed to surf today because she was looking forward to it. However she decided to make the best out of the situation.

"I am so bummed," Riess said. "But the waves are gorgeous. They're beautiful to watch. So I'll have to make due with watching."

Riess added that she loves the ocean and she plans to spend the day "soaking it all in."

"What is perfect for me is exactly what I've got," Riess said.

