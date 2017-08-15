UPDATE: Swimming alerts lifted for two sites in Wrightsville Beach

State water quality officials lifted swimming alerts on Wednesday for two sites in Wrightsville Beach.

Alerts were issued for waters in Banks Channel off Waynick Boulevard on Tuesday. The first was for the public access between Snyder and Seashore streets and the second was for the public access between Taylor and Bellamy streets.

Tests of water samples from the sites show that bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play.

Tests from water samples collected Monday showed bacteria levels that exceeded state and federal single-sample standard for 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for a tier 1 high-usage site. Swimming areas are classified based on recreational use and referred to as tiers.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it does not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

State officials sample 204 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis from April to October.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.