Swimming alerts issued for two sites in Wrightsville Beach

State water quality officials have issued swimming alerts for two sites in Wrightsville Beach.

According to a news release, both alerts are for waters in Banks Channel off Waynick Boulevard. The first is for the public access between Synder and Seashore streets. The second is for the public access between Taylor and Bellamy streets.

Tests from water samples collected Monday show bacteria levels that exceed state and federal single-sample standard for 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for a tier 1 high-usage site. Swimming areas are classified based on recreational use and referred to as tiers.

State officials will test samples collected Tuesday and the results from those samples will dictate further action. If the new samples also show elevated bacteria counts, state officials will post a swimming advisory sign and issue a swimming advisory.

Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it does not cause illness, scientific studies indicate that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

State officials sample 204 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis from April to October.

