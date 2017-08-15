Sunset Beach makes TripAdvisor list of budget beach vacations

Sunset Beach was selected by TripAdvisor as one of its 15 Best Budget Travel Vacation Ideas By the Beach. (Source: WECT)

"We’ve handpicked 15 of the best budget travel beach spots in America, where you can vacation like a royalty without burning through your savings," TripAdvisor said.

Sunset Beach made the list with an average cost of $1,022 per week. TripAdvisor said the weekly rates were the average cost for a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom property during the summer, according to its data.

"Close to the South Carolina border in Brunswick County is Sunset Beach, a friendly little town that spreads from the mainland onto a beachy barrier island," TripAdvisor said about Sunset Beach. "This place is dotted with elegant waterfront houses overlooking the ocean. Settle down and watch for hatchling sea turtles in nesting season, sunbathe on the glorious beaches and shop the waterfront market for homegrown produce to make a meal that’s 100% local."

Atlantic Beach was the only other N.C. destination on the list.

The entire list can be found here.

