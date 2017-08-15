My turn: Politics sneak into the debate over clean water

It’s disappointing, but not surprising, to see politics start to make its way into the debate over clean water in our region. There should be no debate. We all want clean water. (Source: WECT)

Yes, it’s fine for us to disagree about how to go about doing that. Governor Cooper wants to spend a lot of money on the problem…hiring more people to monitor and study the issue. The General Assembly wants answers from the governor about how this issue actually came about.

It appears both sides are preparing to blame each other for what I fear will become inaction due to the inability to work together.

But what gets me the most is that our leaders have created photo ops, standing shoulder to shoulder and looking resolute in their desire to solve the problem.

They’ve held closed door meetings to have frank discussions. But it seems those meetings are just being used to create talking points for press releases instead of solutions.

Maybe our leaders will surprise me and affect positive change here. But the way it’s going now, it looks like we’re going to remain thirsty for some solutions to our current water problems.

