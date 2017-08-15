Community joins together to help families still displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Homeowners along the Black River Basin are still in recovery almost one year after Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WECT)

Almost one year later, families along the Black River are still displaced from their homes after Hurricane Matthew.

To aid those in their rebuilding efforts, The Burgaw Presbyterian Church will host a 'Black River rebuilding fundraiser' Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Their efforts have expanded far beyond their church and into the community.

Several other churches including Burgaw Baptist, and Burgaw United Methodist have joined the effort, even canceling Wednesday night services so their members can attend.

Initially, their goal was to raise $20,000 and have around 125 people attend. They now expect almost 300 people and estimate they will raise over $50,000.

The fundraiser will include both a live and silent auction as well as dinner.

Items available for auction include a boat valued at $12,000, a week at Topsail island, low country boil for 12, and even a car.

The money raised at Wednesday's event will be donated to the Wilmington Baptist Men to help them continue their rebuilding efforts.

Hurricane Matthew hit North Carolina in Oct. 2016, causing destruction widespread destruction, especially along the Black River.

