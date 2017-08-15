Murder suspect accused of assaulting officer at detention center

A man already housed in the New Hanover County Detention Center on a murder charge is accused of attacking an officer.

Anthony Travis Slaughter was charged with assault on a government official/law enforcement officer Monday.

Lt. Jerry Brewer said Slaughter assaulted one of the detention center's officers in the housing unit.

Slaughter was charged with murder after his arrest in January of 2016 in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Shane Simpson.

Simpson was killed in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of 11th and Castle streets on Dec. 20, 2015. Four other teens - ages 15, 15, 16 and 17 - were injured in the shooting.

Deandre Nixon, Tyrek Desmond Anderson and Shaquan Palmer also were charged with murder in the case.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Nixon, Anderson and Palmer were served indictments in March of this year for discharging a weapon into a dwelling, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries in this case.

Slaughter does not have these additional charges.

