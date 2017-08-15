GenX levels remain below state health goal

GenX levels in raw and finished water samples taken daily from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant between Aug. 2 and Aug. 7 have remained below the 140 parts per trillion health goal set by the state, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced Tuesday.

The concentration of the unregulated compound in the raw samples fluctuated slightly over the six days, ranging from 41.7 ppt at its highest and 33.3 ppt at its lowest. The average concentration in the finished water was slightly higher, ranging from 40.5 ppt to 38.7 ppt.

By comparison, samples taken from Sweeney by the NC Department of Environmental Quality on June 22, a day after Chemours, the company responsible for the GenX in the water, stopped some processes resulting in its discharge, found levels of 1,100 ppt (result from lab under contract to Chemours) and 726 ppt (EPA lab) in the finished water.

For more GenX testing results, click here.

