UNCW cancels Beach Blast event

UNCW has canceled its Beach Blast event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, due to the high risk of rip currents, the university said through its twitter account.

The event was scheduled to be at the Wrightsville Beach Crystal Pier from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Seahawks, we're sorry to share the news that due to the very high rip current risks for today, Beach Blast has been canceled," UNCW tweeted.

