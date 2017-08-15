UNCW cancels Beach Blast event - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW Beach Blast from prior years. (Source: WECT) UNCW Beach Blast from prior years. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW has canceled its Beach Blast event scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, due to the high risk of rip currents, the university said through its twitter account.

The event was scheduled to be at the Wrightsville Beach Crystal Pier from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Seahawks, we're sorry to share the news that due to the very high rip current risks for today, Beach Blast has been canceled," UNCW tweeted.

