Former WECT reporter caught in chaos in Charlottesville

Jasmine Turner worked for WECT as a reporter and weekend anchor before taking a job as a reporter for the NBC affiliate in Richmond, Virginia (Source: WECT)

Jasmine Turner, former WECT reporter now works for WWBT in Richmond, Virginia. She covered the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend (WECT)

Jasmine Turner and her photographer knew the minute they got to Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, the assignment could turn dangerous.

"We got there around 11:00 and at that point both sides--those protesting the removal of the statue and counter protestors--were throwing things at each other," she recalls.

Turner, a former WECT reporter now working for the NBC affiliate in Richmond, Virginia, was there to report on the rally. She says within minutes before the rally would start, police declared it an unlawful assembly and told people they had to leave or they would be arrested.

"At that point that's when we started seeing brawls in the street," Turner said during a Skype interview Monday. "People were punching each other, fighting and hitting each other with what looked like sticks."

Turner and her photographer found themselves in the middle of violence, but says she never really feared for her life. She says, like many journalists covering a violent scene, she had to make the call when to seek shelter.

"Whether it was moving off to the side where we knew we'd be a little safer from the crowds and regrouping before we went back out to continue documenting," she said.

Turner described how she and her photographer coughed a lot from the tear gas. They did not leave unharmed.

"My photographer was hit with pepper spray. He had to be treated by a medic so we did have to stop at some point and completely regroup. He had to be treated--completely doused off. His eyes had to be flushed out and he changed his clothes because his skin was starting to react."

While Turner was getting interviews from protestors at the rally, word came that a car crashed into a crowd of people. Once again, they regrouped and went to that scene not far away where she would learn one woman had been killed and several others were injured.

Turner says her job as a reporter that day was eye opening but is hopeful peace will prevail.

"The world is now watching Charlottesville," she says. "I think the biggest thing is not wanting to see that violence, hoping that conversations can take place and that violence doesn't have to happen in a place where two sides are very divided and against one another. It doesn't have to end in someone losing their life."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.