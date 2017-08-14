Game 1 of the Pettit Cup finals suspended

Bad weather Monday night in Gastonia suspended Game 1 of the Pettit Cup finals between Gastonia and Wilmington.

Play was suspended in the top of the second inning with the Sharks leading 4-0.

Trevor McCutchin gave Wilmington the lead with a two-run home run in the first inning.

In the second frame, Cam Locklear two-run blast to make it 4-0.

The two teams will resume Game 1 Tuesday at noon in Gastonia. Game 2 will be played in Wilmington with a third game to follow the second game if necessary.

