Game 1 of the Pettit Cup finals suspended

Bad weather Monday night in Gastonia suspended Game 1 of the Pettit Cup finals between Gastonia and Wilmington.
Play was suspended in the top of the second inning with the Sharks leading 4-0.
Trevor McCutchin gave Wilmington the lead with a two-run home run in the first inning.
In the second frame, Cam Locklear two-run blast to make it 4-0.
The two teams will resume Game 1 Tuesday at noon in Gastonia. Game 2 will be played in Wilmington with a third game to follow the second game if necessary.
