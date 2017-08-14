Connor Barth ready for kicking competition with Chicago Bears

Former Hoggard standout Connor Barth is now in a kicking competition for the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, the Bears claimed kicker Roberto Aguayo off waivers after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barth and Aguayo have history. In 2016, Tampa Bay cut Barth after drafting Aguayo in the 2nd round of the NFL draft.

“Well, what else am I supposed to do, you know?” Barth said Monday. “My parents always say, control what you can control. At the end of the day, it’s all you can do. In any job, in your jobs, it’s competitive with anything you do. You just got to go out there, and perform and it’s a performance-based business.”

Aguayo was at practice on Monday, but didn’t kick. Barth took advantage of the situation, not missing a field goal.

"At the end of the day, if you don’t do it, you’re not going to be anywhere” Barth said about the kicking competition. “I’ve somehow hung around for a little bit. Try to continue to work and kick well, and if I keep kicking like I did today, hopefully things will work out, if not here, somewhere else.”

Barth hit 18-of-23 field-goal attempts (78.3 percent) for the Bears last season.

Aguayo made 22-of-31 (71 percent) for the Buccaneers last season. The second-year kicker then missed a field goal and an extra point in Tampa Bay’s preseason opener.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.