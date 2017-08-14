Groups hope to repeal law protecting confederate monuments

Several activist organizations hope to repeal a state law that protects Confederate monuments and memorials in North Carolina.

The state law says no monument or memorial owned by the state can be removed without the approval of the legislature and the North Carolina Historical Commission.

Reclaim NC, Suit Up Wilmington and other groups want to see the power to remove monuments given to local governments and communities.

"We want to empower people to have conversations about these monuments," James Middleton of Reclaim NC said. "I think that right now, especially after what we just saw with all the white supremacists gathered around a confederate monument (in Charlottesville, Va.), a lot of people are re-examining Confederate heritage and what it means."

Middleton said the groups are calling state senators to learn more about the law and why it was passed in the first place. He added that the organizations hope to meet with leaders and spread awareness about the law.

"We want to start the conversation here," Middleton said. "Then we can start moving the conversation to a broader place. There is a lot of real racial inequality in this country that we need to solve. Getting rid of any monuments or getting people to talk about the monuments is not going to solve that, but it is a place to start."

Middleton said they haven't received a lot of feedback from senators who voted in favor of the law, but they have talked with lawmakers open to its repeal.

"There is a lot of conversation about how monuments preserve history, but that really is not true," Middleton said. "We have history books. We have documents. We have all sorts of things that are able to teach us about history. Monuments are about celebrating history."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.