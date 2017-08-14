Hugh MacRae Park removes surveillance cameras after parents voice concerns

New Hanover County Parks and Gardens removed two surveillance cameras near the splash pad at Hugh MacRae Park Monday morning. (Source: WECT)

The removal comes after parents voiced their concerns about the two cameras on social media. Many moms' groups and parents said the cameras were facing the splash pad, and that they didn’t want their children filmed in bathing suits.

According to Hugh MacRae Park Supervisor Ryan Kondor, the cameras were put on two trees near the splash pad in April after a string of vandalizations, including shattered glass and trash left on the splash pad.

“They are up just for vandalism and graffiti purposes only," Kondor said. "What we do is, we take the SD card, we skim through it to see if we can find the perp, we turn the pictures over to the sheriff’s department and then we erase everything on the camera and then put the camera back in place.”

Tara Duckworth, the director of New Hanover County Parks and Gardens, said the county heard the parents’ concerns, and responded accordingly.

“We thought, you know if it bothers people, we want to take them down," she said. "We don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable when they’re using the park, but our goal is obviously to protect the taxpayer’s assets.”

Ashley Hulett, a parent of a child who uses the splash pad, said she has a solution that would still let the county catch the vandals without filming kids.

“I would say if they were on during the off hours, when I would assume most vandalism would occur at night, when the kids aren’t in the splash pad so the cameras could turn on when the splash pad hours were over,” Hulett said.

According to Duckworth, there are two other cameras in the park besides the two taken down today. These surveillance cameras rotate throughout the park, depending on where the recent vandalizations are.

Right now, the other cameras are near the basketball courts. The park plans to keep these cameras up.

