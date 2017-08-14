Huddle House submits plans for Carolina Beach store - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Huddle House submits plans for Carolina Beach store

(Source: Town of Carolina Beach) (Source: Town of Carolina Beach)
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Carolina Beach may be getting a new restaurant that is part of a chain founded in 1964.

According to a Town of Carolina Beach weekly update, Huddle House has submitted plans to build a restaurant at 109 Hamlet Avenue.

There are 14 Huddle House restaurants in North Carolina, according to the Huddle House website. The family friendly restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly