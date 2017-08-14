Museum gives eclipse lessons and plans viewing party

The Great American Solar Eclipse is Monday, Aug. 21. (Source: Pixabay)

Get a lesson on the solar eclipse and watch the out-of-this-world event with other astronomy buffs.

The Cape Fear Museum is hosting “Summer Pop-ups” all week, which will focus on the eclipse.

The science lessons are daily at the Cape Fear Museum at 814 Market Street.

Then, on Monday, Aug. 21, from 12:30 to 3 p.m., the museum is hosting a solar eclipse party at Airlie Gardens.

