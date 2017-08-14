UNCW men's golf coach Matt Clark resigns

Daniel Bowden, a former touring professional, has been named interim men’s golf coach at UNCW.

Bowden, 29, takes over the program following the resignation of Matt Clark. Bowden worked last year as an assistant coach for UNCW’s men’s and women’s programs.

“We’re excited about this new opportunity for Daniel,” said Jimmy Bass, UNCW’s athletic director. “He did a wonderful job with both teams last year and we expect a seamless transition heading into the new season. It will be business as usual for our successful men’s team and their challenging schedule.”

As an assistant for both programs one year ago, Bowden helped with the organization of the River Landing Classic and Seahawk Intercollegiate events and coached a combined five All-Colonial Athletic Association honorees. Junior Lyberty Anderson captured the CAA women’s individual title and freshman Reese McFarlane finished as the runner-up at the CAA men’s championship. Rising seniors Thomas Eldridge and Patrick Cover also collected individual titles at the Auburn Intercollegiate and Clemson Invitational. In addition, three men earned GCAA All-America Scholar honors and four women garnered WCGA All-America Scholar honors.

“My goal is to build on the foundation laid by Coach Clark and develop the program into a national contender,” said Bowden. “Coach Clark leaves an incredible legacy of faith, family, and developing young men that I aim to continue. I want to thank Coach Clark, Coach Cindy Ho and the athletic administration for providing this amazing opportunity.

“Wilmington’s strong golf community provides opportunities for growth for our players and program as a whole. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead these young men and look forward to a phenomenal year for UNCW golf.”

A native of Valdosta, Ga., who grew up in Easley, S.C., Bowden joined the Seahawks after serving as Head of Player Development at Bowden Bros. Golf. He previously spent five years on the Nationwide/Web.com Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, Carolina Mountain Tour, and eGolf Tours before embarking on his coaching career.

From 2011-16, Bowden competed in the PGA/Web.com Tour Qualifying School four times and made seven starts on the Nationwide and Web.com Tours, earning a top-10 finish in the 2013 South Georgia Classic. In 2015, Bowden competed as a member of the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, where he finished T-8 in his first start at the Syncrude Boreal Open. Bowden owns 12 professional victories and still enjoys competing to keep his game sharp.

Bowden enjoyed success in the Greater Pensacola Junior Golf Association, Tarheel Youth Golf Association, and the South Carolina Junior Golf Association during his junior career. He then turned in an outstanding collegiate career at Georgia Tech and Furman. He played his first two years for the nationally-ranked Yellow Jackets and was a member of the 2007 team that captured the ACC Championship. Bowden was a teammate with four future PGA Tour players during his time there.

Bowden transferred to Furman for his final two years and sparked the Paladins to the 2010 Southern Conference Championship and subsequent NCAA berth. He earned All-Southern Conference and Academic All-America honors both years in Greenville, S.C. Bowden’s career stroke average of 73.03 still ranks second in Furman history behind PGA Tour winner and Fox Sports golf analyst Brad Faxon.

Bowden, who has worked at some of the top private and semi-private clubs in Upstate South Carolina, has extensive teaching and instruction experience. Bowden has been an instructor at the Furman Golf Camp, Georgia Tech Golf Camp, Duke Golf Camp, as well as FCA Golf Camps in Pinehurst, Ireland and South Dakota.

Bowden graduated Magna Cum Laude from Furman in 2010 and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. Bowden is a third generation college golfer; His father and PGA Life Member, Bo, played for Georgia Tech, while his grandfather, Earl, played at Georgia.