First at Four: Glam up your look by adding shimmer

Metallics, satins and metals are all in style this fall.
Brandy Alexander, who styled this month’s cover of Wilma Magazine, joined us on WECT News First at Four to show off some of the looks that you can wear now and into fall.
To see her feature in Wilma, click here.
All of the looks that Alexander highlighted on WECT News First at Four were from A La Mode Boutique.
