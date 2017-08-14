CFPUA to stop daily testing for GenX

Saying it expects GenX levels to remain below the NC Department of Health and Human Services health goal, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority said Monday it will stop daily testing of water at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

In a news release, CFPUA announced that it will scale testing for the unregulated compound back to three days a week.

"For the past four weeks, GenX levels in raw and finished water samples from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant have remained below the 140 parts per trillion health goal set by NCDHHS, and we expect levels to stay below that goal," the release read. "For that reason, beginning next week, CFPUA will move from testing for GenX daily to testing for the compound three days a week (on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays)."

CFPUA staff will also begin to test only the finished water at the Sweeney plant, saying it is confident the combined results from the ongoing NC Department of Environmental Quality investigation, continued testing of the finished water, and sampling of the CFPUA pilot test will provide sufficient data to monitor levels of GenX.

