UNCW reopens Military Resource Lounge

UNCW celebrated the reopening of its newly renovated Military Resource Lounge on Monday afternoon.

Dozens came out to the ribbon cutting ceremony, including Chancellor Jose Sartarelli and Director of Military Affairs Bill Kawczynski.

The event was also the launch of the first university-based chapter of In Gear Career, a nonprofit organization that helps military spouses build their professional networks.

"Because of our great relationships and close proximity to both the two largest military bases, both Came Lejeune and Fort Bragg, we also have the Coast Guard and Seymour Johnson, so it is just a natural fit that we service so many of these folks that why not start the first chapter here?" Kawczynski said. "We are just blessed to be a part of that."

Kawczynski also said military students are some of the best leaders on campus, and the office was excited to give back to them.

"Time is of the essence," he said. "If we can support them in every possible way, provide resources in any opportunity, work with them on career paths, then these organizations like In Gear Career and Hiring our Heroes really do make a difference."

For more information on the Military Resource Lounge, click here.

