Former Laney High School pitcher Jeff Ferrell is headed back to the Major Leagues.
On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers called up Ferrell from Triple-A Toledo.
Ferrell, 26, had a 2.28 ERA in 55.1 innings with 61 strikeouts for the Mud Hens.
This is his second stint with the Tigers. Ferrell made nine appearances for Detroit in 2015.
