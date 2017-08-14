Jeff Ferrell is headed back to the Major Leagues (Source: Raycom Media)

Former Laney High School pitcher Jeff Ferrell is headed back to the Major Leagues.

On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers called up Ferrell from Triple-A Toledo.

Ferrell, 26, had a 2.28 ERA in 55.1 innings with 61 strikeouts for the Mud Hens.

This is his second stint with the Tigers. Ferrell made nine appearances for Detroit in 2015.

