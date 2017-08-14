Cub Scouts holding sign-up events at local schools

Following a successful effort last year, the Cub Scouts in New Hanover and Brunswick county are back on the recruiting trail.

The Cape Fear Council chapter of the Boy Scouts of America said in a pair of recent news releases that it will hold Cub Scouts sign-up nights at elementary schools in the area, beginning Thursday at Codington Elementary.

All first- through fifth-grade boys are eligible to join the Cub Scouts.

New Hanover County sign-ups will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the following places:

Codington Elementary, Aug. 17

Cape Fear Academy, Aug. 24

Sunset Park, Aug. 24

Alderman Elementary, Sept. 5

Gregory Elementary, Sept. 5

Holly Tree Elementary, Sept. 5

Carolina Beach Elementary, Sept. 5

Forest Hills Elementary, Sept. 5

Parsley Elementary, Sept. 11

Anderson Elementary, Sept. 11

Mary C. Williams Elementary, Sept. 11.

St. Mary's, Sept. 11.

Myrtle Grove Christian, Sept. 11

Douglass Academy, Sept. 12

Wrightsville Beach Elementary, Sept. 12

College Park Elementary, Sept. 14

Snipes Elementary, Sept. 14

Winter Park Elementary, Sept. 14

Pine Valley Elementary, Sept. 14

Bradley Creek Elementary, Sept. 18

H.C. Bellamy, Sept. 18

Rachel Freeman Elementary, Sept. 19

Wilmington Prep, Sept. 21

In Brunswick County, sign-ups will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at:

Lincoln Elementary

Belville Elementary

Bolivia Elementary

Town Creek Elementary

Southport Elementary

Virginia Williamson Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

Union Elementary

L&L Montessori and Southport Christian at Southport Elementary

Southeastern Christian at Union Elementary

South Brunswick Charter at Virginia Williamson or Southport Elementary

According to the news releases, around 750 boys joined the Scouts during last year's recruiting effort.

For more information, call Garrett Singer at 910-395-1100, ext. 21 or email garrett.singer@scouting.org

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

