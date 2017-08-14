Sponsors of controversial bill regarding drivers and protests address Charlottesville violence

Rep. Chris Millis (R-Pender, Onslow) and Rep. Justin Burr (R-Montgomery, Stanly) released a statement Monday afternoon regarding House Bill 330 and the deadly violence in Charlottesville.More >>
Mark Harris announced Monday he plans to seek the Republican nomination for the North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District in 2018. The district stretches from Charlotte, where Harris lives, all the way into western Bladen County. Republican Robert Pittenger is in his third term representing the Ninth Congressional District in the US House of Representatives.More >>
Several incumbent mayors will face opposition in the 2017 municipal elections in November following the end of the candidate filing period on Friday.More >>
The filing period for candidates in North Carolina's 2017 municipal elections ended at noon on Friday, and several towns and cities will see new elected leaders take office after the general election in November.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves.More >>
