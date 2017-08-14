A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on US-117 in Pender County. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Fatal accident in Pender: 'I thought losing my grandson was hard enough, now I've lost my son'

50-year-old Lindsey Mathis was hit by a pickup truck Saturday riding his motorcycle on Highway 117 and 210 in Rocky Point. (Source: Lindsey Mathis Facebook)

It's agony all over again for one Pender County family. Four years ago, 26-year-old Aaron Mathis died after a pickup truck hit and killed him on his moped in Wilmington.

"They both just loved to ride their motorcycles," said Faye Decatur, Aaron Mathis' grandmother.

Now in a tragic twist, Aaron's father, 50-year-old Lindsey Mathis was also hit by a pickup truck Saturday riding his motorcycle on Highway 117 and 210 in Rocky Point.

"I thought losing Aaron was hard enough because he was my first grandson, but now to lose my son is even harder," said Decatur, Lindsey Mathis' mother.

According to a sergeant with the State Highway Patrol, Lindsey Mathis was driving his motorcycle southbound on US-117 when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The sergeant said the driver of the pickup truck was driving northbound on US-117 and hit Lindsey when he attempted to make a left turn.

Lindsey, a well known DJ and singer in Southeastern Carolina, known as DJ Big Daddy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was a jack of all trades, but most importantly he loved people, he had a huge heart for always wanting to help others and he is going to be missed so much," Decatur said.

Just a few weeks ago, Mathis eerily told his mother that if he were to die he knew how he wanted to be called home.

"He said this many times to me and his daughter - when the Lord got ready to call him home he hoped that it was instant," she said. "Now, I was not ready to give him up, but I am thankful the Lord made it instant for him, that is a blessing."

Decatur said a 15-year-old was driving the car with his grandmother in the car. His name has not yet been released as he is underage. Charges could follow.

"My heart goes out to the young man that hit Lindsey, I feel for him," Decatur said. "This will be a life changing event for this young man. I am praying for him and his family."

A viewing for Lindsey Mathis will take place Friday at Andrews Mortuary in Hampstead, 6-8 p.m. The funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Scotts Hill Baptist Church.

