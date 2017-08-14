Policy change proposed after alleged fire pole injury

Town council will consider changes to policy after allegations of fire house injury. (Source: WECT)

There are new developments on a story WECT has been following for over a year. The Oak Island town manager is recommending that town council adopt a new policy for use of the living quarters at Oak Island fire stations, after allegations surfaced of an embarrassing incident involving a person being injured at a fire house in October 2015.

According to the original tip we received, an intoxicated volunteer firefighter and a civilian were invited to Oak Island Fire Station 2 by some fire department employees. While at the station, the volunteer allegedly fell from a fire pole and was seriously injured. There were additional claims that the injured person was taken to a hospital across the state in an effort to keep the incident quiet.

Our source said town employees were threatened with disciplinary action if they spoke about the incident. We were told Town Manager Tim Holloman was made aware of the incident but declined to investigate.

The day after we received this tip, Holloman was abruptly fired. The town council voted 4-1 to terminate Holloman after a closed session meeting, and no explanation was ever provided for his termination just a year after he’d been hired.

WECT has worked extensively to try to get the information confirmed through public records requests, but were told by the acting town manager that “HIPPA requirements would prevent the Town from releasing any emails about an alleged injury.”

Oak Island Mayor Cin Brochure and other town officials previously refused to comment when asked about the incident.

But a new fire house policy being considered by town council is noteworthy in the context of the previous allegations.

Regarding the use of the living quarters at the fire house, the proposed policy states in part, “The living quarters are permitted for use by on-duty personnel during their shift…. No alcoholic beverages shall be permitted on the premises of any fire station…. No visitors or guests of any kind shall be permitted…. [and] The fire pole is designated solely for fire department personnel for use in an emergency or during training only.”

When contacted on Monday about the proposed policy and whether it was connected to the alleged incident at the fire house in 2015, Mayor Brochure said she could not confirm or deny if the tip we received was true.

“Anything I could tell you would be a personnel matter which is against the law to discuss,” Brochure said. “We are just putting in place policies that need to be there.”

Oak Island Fire Chief Chris Anselmo was out of town Monday, but when reached by text about the proposed policy, he said, “I don’t know of any such policy being considered.”

Town council members will vote on the policy proposal on Tuesday.

