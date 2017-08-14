Concerned driver on fatal accident: 'There needs to be a change - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Concerned driver on fatal accident: 'There needs to be a change here'

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

"It could have been prevented," Natasha Gouge said with her back to an intersection in Pender County. "Had action been taken, had this been seen as a priority would we have seen a different outcome than these families are dealing with?"

Lindsey Mathis was riding his motor cycle when he was hit and killed by a pickup truck making a left-hand turn at the intersection of U.S. 117 and Highway 210 Saturday night.

Gouge asked officials to add lights with left-hand turn signals at the intersection eight months before the accident.

"Out of tragedy if something good can come from this maybe it will re-prioritize so we can see there needs to be a change here," Gouge said.

According to a letter written in response to Gouge's request, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reviewed the intersection and determined the technical warrants weren't met to add lights with left-hand turn signals.

The letter went on to say the department would approve the instillation but there was "not a funding source available for this type of instillation."

