A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on US-117 in Pender County. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

It's agony all over again for one Pender County family. Four years ago, 26-year-old Aaron Mathis died after a pickup truck hit and killed him on his moped in Wilmington. Now in a tragic twist, Aaron's father, 50-year-old Lindsey Mathis was also hit by a pickup truck Saturday riding his motorcycle on Highway 117 and 210 in Rocky Point.

Fatal accident in Pender: 'I thought losing my grandson was hard enough, now I've lost my son'

Concerned driver on fatal accident: 'There needs to be a change here'

A concerned driver is asking NCDOT to add left-hand traffic signals in wake of a fatal accident. (Source: WECT)

"It could have been prevented," Natasha Gouge said with her back to an intersection in Pender County. "Had action been taken, had this been seen as a priority would we have seen a different outcome than these families are dealing with?"

Lindsey Mathis was riding his motor cycle when he was hit and killed by a pickup truck making a left-hand turn at the intersection of U.S. 117 and Highway 210 Saturday night.

Gouge asked officials to add lights with left-hand turn signals at the intersection eight months before the accident.

"Out of tragedy if something good can come from this maybe it will re-prioritize so we can see there needs to be a change here," Gouge said.

According to a letter written in response to Gouge's request, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reviewed the intersection and determined the technical warrants weren't met to add lights with left-hand turn signals.

The letter went on to say the department would approve the instillation but there was "not a funding source available for this type of instillation."

