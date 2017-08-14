Road work: City council gets update on resurfacing efforts

The Wilmington City Council got an update on the resurfacing of the city's roads after its agenda meeting Monday morning. (Source: CIty of Wilmington)

The Wilmington City Council got an update on the resurfacing of the city's roads after its agenda meeting Monday morning.

Wilmington Public Services Director David Mayes discussed current repaving projects along with those on the horizon during a presentation.

Currently, crews are resurfacing Medical Center Drive, Glen Meade Road, Floral Parkway, 39th Street, Audubon Road and a portion of Peachtree Avenue.

Crews also are working on Donald E. Gore Drive, RL Honeycutt Drive, and Semmes Drive in the Pine Valley area.

Mayes also mentioned several roads that are expected to get resurfaced in the near future - Brookshire Lane, Yorkshire Lane, Nottingham Lane, Commons Way, Castle Street, Greenfield Street, Nixon Street, 10th Street, McRae Street, Nun Street, Tanbridge Road, Bretonshire Road, Beckenham Drive, Banbury Lane and Gregory Road.

Once these projects are complete, Mayes said that about 11.7 percent of the city's roads will have been resurfaced since the 2012-13 fiscal year.

Mayes told council members that the department is using a waterproofing treatment called reclamite for pavement that is less than five years old. Mayes said that it was an inexpensive way to add life to asphalt.

The city spent $50,000 in the 2016-17 fiscal year on reclamite treatment of 8.39 lane miles. South Cardinal, 30th Street, Oriole Drive, Clear Run Drive, Mallard Street, Rose Avenue, College Acres Drive, Bethel Road, 52nd Street and Park Avenue received the treatment.

Mayes said that roads that are candidates for reclamite in the 2017-18 fiscal year are Greenville Loop Road, River Road, Randall Parkway and 41st Street.

The city also has $250,000 in its 2017-18 budget for fixing brick roads.

The next proposed locations for brick street rehabilitation are:

S. Fourth Street from Market to Queen streets

Queen Street from Second to Seventh streets

S. Seventh Street from Queen to Meares streets.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.