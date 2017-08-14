NHRMC offering volunteer program for high school students

A group of high schoolers who dream of one day working in the medical field are now gettting a hands-on experience of what exactly it takes. (Source: NHRMC)

High school students who dream of one day working in the medical field are now getting a hands-on experience of what exactly it takes.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center offers a junior volunteer program for students ages 14 to 18 to introduce them to the healthcare field and allows them to work side by side with nurses and patients at the hospital.

The program is year round with the option to participate in all sessions or just the summer, fall, or spring session.

It is designed to offer teens the meaningful and valuable learning experience of working in a hospital.

The students are able to volunteer in a variety of specialties throughout the hospital. They can volunteer in the rehabilitation center focusing on physical and occupational therapy, the Women and Children's hospital focusing on discharges and auxiliary, the surgical pavilion where they work as ambassadors and transporters, and the Nunnelee Pediatric Clinic.

One volunteer, Madison Picken started volunteering with the program because she hopes to go into the medical profession one day. She says this volunteer opportunity has given her great experience and has taught her what to expect in the field.

"I know how to communicate with the patients and I know kind of what they're dealing with or what's happening around them," Picken said. "And I think it's just going to be a great opportunity to go into the medical field and have this previous knowledge."

Michelle Bare, the hospitals Volunteer coordinator said the most important thing she wants these volunteers to take away from the program is how to interact with and communicate with the public.

"I want them to interact with one another and interact with the public because it's not always easy," Bare said. "The hospital can be kind of a scary place. There's lots of high anxiety. When I ask them in the interview what do they want to experience, a lot of them say they want to put a smile on someones face."

The students are able to volunteer on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. Year-round participants are expected to complete at least 50 hours over six months.

