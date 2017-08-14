Biscoe man charged with indecent liberties in Brunswick Co. - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Biscoe man charged with indecent liberties in Brunswick Co.

Robbie Lynn Shaw (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center) Robbie Lynn Shaw (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

A Biscoe man is accused of a sex crime against a child.

Robbie Lynn Shaw, 37, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a child.

According to an arrest warrant, the alleged incident took place on Aug. 10.

He was booked under a $25,000 bond.

