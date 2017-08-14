Second suspect arrested in connection to Leland armed robbery

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has arrested a second man in connection to an armed robbery of a teen in Leland in June.

Dondre Omar Shaw, 23, was taken into custody Friday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Justin Ray Justice was arrested in connection to the case on June 7, the day of the alleged armed robbery.

According to the incident report, the robbery took place shortly after 6 p.m. on Miller Road.

An arrest warrant states that Shaw and Justice threatened the 16-year-old victim with a handgun and took $200 from him.

