Eagles announce tour dates with son of the late Glenn Frey
Timothy B. Schmit, Glenn Frey, and Don Henley (l-r) of The Eagles performing, Yokohama, Japan, photo. (Source: Associated Press)
LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) -
The Eagles are heading out on tour with a son of founding member Glenn Frey stepping in for his late father.
The band announced Monday that it will visit Greensboro, North Carolina; Atlanta; Louisville, Kentucky; and Detroit in October. The shows will follow a Sept. 30 date with The Doobie Brothers in Seattle.
The Eagles played concerts in Los Angeles and New York last month for their first shows since Frey died at the age of 67 in January 2016.
His son Deacon filled in on guitar and vocals at the concerts and will join the band on tour in the fall.
