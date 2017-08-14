Significant drug bust yields seizure of about 3,400 bags of heroin

William Walker Jr. was arrested in New Hanover County and was charged with several felony trafficking violations. (Source: NHCSO)

Several law enforcement agencies worked together to make an arrest in a heroin trafficking investigation that yielded a seizure of about 3,400 bags of heroin with a street value of almost $34,000.

William Walker Jr. was arrested in New Hanover County and was charged with several felony trafficking violations.

Approximately two ounces of raw powder heroin, 400 bags of heroin, a handgun and heroin packaging/processing materials were seized as a result of many searches in Wilmington.

The investigation began in Brunswick County and ended in New Hanover County with several search warrants executed.

Walker is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $2 million secure bond.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Coastal Criminal Enterprise Task Force, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, the Wilmington Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Units, and the North Carolina SBI.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.