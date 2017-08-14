Additional costs of Water Street project to be discussed at City Council meeting

An increase of nearly $8 million in the projected cost of the Riverplace/Water Street Deck project will be a topic of discussion during Tuesday night's Wilmington City Council meeting. (Source: City of Wilmington)

City officials said last week that the total cost of the project, which is a joint venture with Water Street Ventures LLC, has increased from $75.6 million to approximately $83.6 million. The additional $8 million expenditure would be split between the city and East-West Partners.

A public hearing will be held for a resolution and an ordinance related to the cost increase during Tuesday night's meeting. The city's approximately $3.8 million share would be absorbed in the existing project budget and would not affect the recently adopted 2017-18 budget.

During Monday's agenda meeting, council member Kevin O'Grady and Mayor Pro-tem Margaret Haynes said they will recuse themselves from these items.

According to information prepared for council members, the cost of the project increased due to the following reasons:

Rapidly rising construction costs

Cost allocations realignment to more appropriately reflect public and private improvements

Errors in preliminary estimates and allocations

Design changes

Inclusion of some items previously developed as separate project

If the resolutions fail to pass, the city will have the option to walk away from the project since the projected cost would exceed the city's existing purchase and development agreement cost limitations.

