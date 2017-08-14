UNCW chancellor responds to Charlottesville violence

UNCW Chancellor Zito Sartarelli has issued a response in the wake of a white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

On Saturday, Neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members, and other white nationalists gathered to "take America back" and oppose plans to remove a Confederate statue in the Virginia college town, and hundreds of other people came to protest the rally.

The groups clashed in street brawls, with hundreds of people throwing punches, hurling water bottles and beating each other with sticks and shields.

Eventually, a car rammed into a peaceful crowd of anti-white-nationalist protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. A Virginia State Police helicopter deployed in a large-scale response to the violence then crashed into the woods outside of town. Both troopers on board died.

Chancellor Sartarelli released the following statement regarding the violence that transpired in Charlottesville:

In no uncertain terms, this weekend's events in Virginia represent the kind of hatred and violence our country has long fought against, and I join my fellow leaders in higher education in condemning these acts and searching for a peaceful response to an unthinkable situation. We are an academic community and one that thrives on free speech and the exchange of ideas, and also one committed to civil discourse, protection against violence of any kind, and a humane response to conflict. The acts of hatred, racism, bigotry, and destruction we saw in Virginia, and indeed in many other locations in the recent and distant past, will not be tolerated on our campus, period. If you think you may need to talk to someone about recent events, please don't hesitate to reach out to our counseling center (visit their webpage for more info, or call 910.962.3746). Discuss the events with friends, and perhaps more importantly, with strangers. Without a common approach to civility, we cannot move forward together.

