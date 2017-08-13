Motorcyclist killed in crash in Pender County

A motocyclist is dead after an accident on US 117 in Pender County just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on US-117 in Pender County.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to a Sgt. with the State Highway Patrol, Lindsey Mathis was driving his motorcycle southbound on US-117 when he was struck by a pickup truck.

The Sgt. said the driver of the pickup truck was driving northbound on US-117 when he attempted to make a left turn and struck Mathis on his motorcycle.

Mathis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of driver of the pickup truck has not been released yet because he is underage.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.