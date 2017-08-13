Candlelight vigil to be held for those Charlottesville

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday in honor of those who stood up against hate in Charlottesville, VA. (Source: Kim Hatfield)

A candlelight vigil will be held in Wilmington Sunday for those who stood up against hate in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday August 12.

The vigil will take place Sunday 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 5 N. Front Street in Wilmington.

If you plan to attend the vigil you are asked to bring a candle or a flashlight. Flowers are also welcome.

The vigil is free to the public.

