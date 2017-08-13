Candlelight vigil to be held for those Charlottesville

The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.More >>
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.More >>
The bodies of a missing 19-year-old and 12-year-old from Baton Rouge were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico after police search for several hours, according to a report from WKRG.More >>
The bodies of a missing 19-year-old and 12-year-old from Baton Rouge were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico after police search for several hours, according to a report from WKRG.More >>