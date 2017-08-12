Sharks Sweep Steamers! - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Sharks Sweep Steamers!

By: Chelsea Donovan, General Assignment Reporter
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Your Wilmington Sharks are East Division Champions! 


They took down the Edenton Steams in walk-off fashion by a score of 4 to 2.


It was a game only scheduled for 7 innings, but it ended up going nine.


Danny Wondrack came to the plate with a runner on base...and the redshirt junior from the college of charleston hit a game-winning home run.


 Wilmington is off tomorrow and then travels to Gastonia for Game 1 of the Championship Series. First pitch from Sims Legion Park is at 7:05 on Monday night, August 14th. 

