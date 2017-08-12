Victim identified in Caswell Beach drowning

A 39-year-old man nearly drowned at Caswell Beach just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. (Source: Raycom Media)

Telley Knight, 39, drowned in Caswell Beach just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to Caswell Beach Police Captain, Sam Massey, Knight was from Clayton. He was visiting the beach with his family.

He was unaccounted for for about 15 minutes.

He was eventually found near the 600 block of Caswell Beach Road, but was unconscious when he was found.

Bystanders preformed CPR on him until EMS arrived.

Once EMS arrived the man was taken to Dosher Memorial hospital.

Massey said the man was still unconscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

