Discharge of untreated wastewater in Leland

The Town of Leland had a discharge of untreated wastewater on August 12 of an estimated 600 gallons from a sanitary sewer manhole near 120 Loop Road.

The overflows resulted from excessive rainfall which overwhelmed the sanitary sewer system. As a result, some of the untreated wastewater was discharged into Sturgeon Creek.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the overflow on August 12 and is reviewing the matter.

For more information, contact the Town of Leland at 910-332-5008, Bobby Morris ORC.

