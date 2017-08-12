Bronze Star presentation ceremony on board USS North Carolina

GM3 Paul Cagle of Longs, SC will be presented a Bronze Stare (second award) with Combat "V" on the USS North Carolina Saturday.

The award will be presented by Commander Dave Shuster, the Commanding Officer with the Navy Operational Support Center in Wilmington.

GM3 Cagle is a veteran who was part of a four-man crew aboard a River Patrol Boat (PBR 139) during the Vietnam War.

He is receiving the Bronze Star award because of his heroic actions when he placed himself in harm's way to rescue two sailors while taking fire against a numerically superior enemy.

GM3 Cagle was medically retired from the Navy after losing an eye due to a head injury.

He has received three Purple Hearts.

The only living member of his patrol team, Joe Vital, will also be present at the ceremony.

