Volunteers welcome thousands of UNCW students for move in day

Around 2,000 new UNCW students will get a warm welcome Saturday by more than 1,800 volunteers for move in day. Student organizations, faculty and members of the community are expected to be on campus as early as 6:30 am to greet students arriving for the fall semester.

Move in day is a longstanding tradition, when volunteers line up in front of residence halls to lend a helping hand to new students and their parents.

Move in day kicks off UNCWelcome week, leading up to the annual Beach Blast event at Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach on Tuesday. Students will begin classes on Wednesday.

WECT's Alex Guarino will have live reports from UNCW on Carolina in the Morning.

