31st annual BB&T Football Jamboree scoreboard

Scores from the 31st annual BB&T Football Jamboree

West Brunswick 7, New Hanover 19 F
South Columbus 14, Ashley 6 F
South Brunswick 14, North Brunswick 0 F
Whiteville 7, Hoggard 21 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Laney 0 F

Away 70, Home 46 F

