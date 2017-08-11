31st annual BB&T Football Jamboree scoreboard

Scores from the 31st annual BB&T Football Jamboree
West Brunswick 7, New Hanover 19 F
South Columbus 14, Ashley 6 F
South Brunswick 14, North Brunswick 0 F
Whiteville 7, Hoggard 21 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 28, Laney 0 F
Away 70, Home 46 F
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.