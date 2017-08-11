UNCW women's soccer downs Western Carolina 3-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior forward Serenity Waters scored a goal and added an assist as UNCW earned a 3-0 victory over Western Carolina in an exhibition game at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

Sophomore Kirsten Bootes gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead with 17:36 left in the second period when she knocked in a pass from Waters in front of the goal.

After redshirt freshman Lauren Ellis upped the advantage to 2-0 just over nine minutes later with a penalty kick goal, Waters completed the scoring with 14:48 left in the third period on a 20-yard blast.

Freshmen goalkeepers Sydney Schneider and Cassidy Boyes joined junior Caitie Broderick in posting the shutout. The trio combined to make two saves as UNCW held a 20-4 advantage in shots.

Freshman Natalia Icen tallied five saves in the final two periods for Western Carolina while redshirt sophomore Jacquelyn Gnassi added a pair of saves.

Up Next: The Seahawks open the regular season next weekend with a pair of games at UNCW Soccer Stadium. They host Virginia on Friday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. before a clash with Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 3, Western Carolina 0 (Exhibition)

Western Carolina 0 0 0 - 0

UNCW 0 2 1 - 3

Goals: WCU – n/a; UNCW – Kirsten Bootes (42:24), Lauren Ellis (51:46 – pk), Serenity Waters (75:12). Assists: WCU – n/a; UNCW – Serenity Waters. Saves: WCU – Jacquelyn Gnassi 2 (30:00, 0 goals allowed), Natalia Icen 5 (60:00, 3 goals allowed); UNCW – Sydney Schneider 1 (30:00, 0 goals allowed), Caitie Broderick 1 (30:00, 0 goals allowed), Cassidy Boyes 0 (30:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: WCU – 4; UNCW – 20. Corner Kicks: WCU – 2; UNCW – 7. Attendance: 424.

- UNCWSports.com -