UNCW’s Waters earns preseason All-CAA honors

RICHMOND, Virginia – UNCW senior forward Serenity Waters has been named as an Honorable Mention selection on the 2017 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Team in a vote of the league’s head coaches.



In addition, the Seahawks were picked to finish sixth in the league’s Predicted Order of Finish.



A Second-Team All-CAA selection last year, Waters was the Seahawks’ leading scorer with nine goals and seven assists. The Sharpsburg, Ga., product ranked fourth in the CAA with 25 points and was tied for third in the league with five game-winning goals.



Waters earned CAA Player-of-the-Week notice after guiding UNCW to a pair of wins over Elon and William & Mary, scoring three goals in the two victories.

A three-year letter winner for the Seahawks, Waters has tallied 17 goals with 8 assists in her career.



Northeastern was the unanimous pick to repeat as the CAA champion while William & Mary was selected to finish second.



2017 CAA Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

Pl. Team Pts

1. Northeastern 81

2. William & Mary 69

3. Drexel 56

James Madison 56

5. Hofstra 48

6. UNCW 46

7. College of Charleston 36

8. Delaware 20

Elon 20

10. Towson 18

2017 Preseason All-CAA Women’s Soccer Team

Name School Pos. Cl. Hometown

Haley Crawford James Madison F So. Port Matilda, Pa.

Kayla Cappuzzo Northeastern F Sr. Merrick, N.Y.

Vanessa Kara Drexel F Jr. Burlington, N.J.

Hannah Rosenblatt Northeastern F Jr. Lincoln, Mass.

Sarah Segan William & Mary F So. Fogelsville, Pa.

Hannah Lopiccolo Northeastern M Sr. Trabuco Canyon, Calif.

Shaelyn McCarty Drexel M Jr. Doylestown, Pa.

Rachel Moore William & Mary M Sr. Vienna, Va.

Madeline Anderson Hofstra D Jr. Westbury, N.Y.

Elyse Branton William & Mary D Sr. Sterling, Va.

Meredith Tunney Charleston D Jr. Naperville, Ill.

Christiana Ogunsami Drexel GK Sr. Cherry Hill, N.J.

2017 CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Hannah Lopiccolo, Northeastern

Honorable Mention: Kendall Ballotti, Elon (D); Grace Bennett, Elon (M); Maddie Bove, Towson (M); Maddie Brill-Edwards, CofC (D); Haley Kent, William & Mary (D); Mackenzie Kober, William & Mary (M); Nathalie Nidetch, Northeastern (GK); Serenity Waters, UNCW (F)

- UNCWSports.com -