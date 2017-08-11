UNCW’s Waters earns preseason All-CAA honors - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW’s Waters earns preseason All-CAA honors

RICHMOND, Virginia – UNCW senior forward Serenity Waters has been named as an Honorable Mention selection on the 2017 Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Team in a vote of the league’s head coaches. 

In addition, the Seahawks were picked to finish sixth in the league’s Predicted Order of Finish.

A Second-Team All-CAA selection last year, Waters was the Seahawks’ leading scorer with nine goals and seven assists. The Sharpsburg, Ga., product ranked fourth in the CAA with 25 points and was tied for third in the league with five game-winning goals. 

Waters earned CAA Player-of-the-Week notice after guiding UNCW to a pair of wins over Elon and William & Mary, scoring three goals in the two victories. 
A three-year letter winner for the Seahawks, Waters has tallied 17 goals with 8 assists in her career. 

Northeastern was the unanimous pick to repeat as the CAA champion while William & Mary was selected to finish second. 

2017 CAA Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll
Pl.     Team                                                       Pts
1.       Northeastern                                            81
2.       William & Mary                                         69
3.       Drexel                                                      56 
          James Madison                                        56
5.       Hofstra                                                    48
6.       UNCW                                                     46
7.       College of Charleston                               36
8.       Delaware                                                  20
          Elon                                                        20
10.     Towson                                                    18

2017 Preseason All-CAA Women’s Soccer Team
Name                              School                         Pos.         Cl.                Hometown
Haley Crawford               James Madison             F              So.               Port Matilda, Pa.
Kayla Cappuzzo              Northeastern                  F              Sr.                Merrick, N.Y.
Vanessa Kara                  Drexel                           F              Jr.                Burlington, N.J.
Hannah Rosenblatt          Northeastern                  F              Jr.                Lincoln, Mass.
Sarah Segan                   William & Mary              F              So.               Fogelsville, Pa.
Hannah Lopiccolo           Northeastern                  M              Sr.                Trabuco Canyon, Calif.
Shaelyn McCarty             Drexel                           M              Jr.                Doylestown, Pa.
Rachel Moore                  William & Mary              M              Sr.                Vienna, Va.
Madeline Anderson          Hofstra                         D              Jr.                Westbury, N.Y.
Elyse Branton                  William & Mary              D              Sr.                Sterling, Va.
Meredith Tunney              Charleston                     D              Jr.                Naperville, Ill.
Christiana Ogunsami       Drexel                           GK            Sr.                Cherry Hill, N.J.

2017 CAA Preseason Player of the Year: Hannah Lopiccolo, Northeastern

Honorable Mention: Kendall Ballotti, Elon (D); Grace Bennett, Elon (M); Maddie Bove, Towson (M); Maddie Brill-Edwards, CofC (D); Haley Kent, William & Mary (D); Mackenzie Kober, William & Mary (M); Nathalie Nidetch, Northeastern (GK); Serenity Waters, UNCW (F) 

- UNCWSports.com -

