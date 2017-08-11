Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich coming to Wilmington to talk GenX

Erin Brockovich will visit Wilmington next week to lend her expertise in matters concerning drinking water contamination to local residents.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Brockovich, who rose to fame by helping citizens in Hinkley, California, get a $333 million settlement from Pacific Gas & Electric Company, said she plans to be in Wilmington Aug. 16-20. Brockovich said in the post she has been invited to attend several events, the first of which is a GenX forum at UNCW on Wednesday.

GenX is an unregulated chemical that was discharged into the Cape Fear River by the Chemours Company at its Fayetteville Works site.

Julia Roberts won an Oscar in 2001 for her portrayal of Brockovich in Erin Brockovich, a movie based on Brockovich's life and the PG&E lawsuit.

