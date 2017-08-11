Sea level rising quickly along southeastern coastline

The sea level is rising at alarming rates along the Atlantic coast, which is cause for concern for local waterfront businesses.

A new University of Florida study found sea level rise along the Atlantic coast is six times higher than the global average.

Researchers observed this change between 2011 and 2015 and found a hot spot from Cape Hatteras to Miami.

The Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar in Carolina Beach is literally located in the ocean, meaning a rising sea level could destroy the business.

"It's alarming because although we want the ocean to be our front yard, we don't want it to be our living room per se," bar manager Chad Jeffrey said. "So, it's definitely something that alarms us. Hopefully, we'll take all the steps to make sure it doesn't ever get to that point."

Sea levels were already rising due to human induced global warming.

Now, the combined effects of El Nino and the North Atlantic Oscillation - both naturally occurring climate changes - are making it worse.

