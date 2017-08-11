Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office searching for golf cart thieves

Golf Cart Outlet in Sunset Beach reported two golf carts and a trailer were stolen on Thursday. (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

Brunswick County police are asking for the public's help to find the people responsible for a recent theft in Sunset Beach.

Two golf carts and a trailer were stolen on Thursday morning around 4:30 a.m. from Golf Cart Outlet at 7102 Ocean Hwy. West.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Liles at 910-880-5756.

