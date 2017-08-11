Carolina Beach Elementary gets outdoor classroom

Carolina Beach Elementary School got a new outdoor classroom Friday.

The school was awarded a $2,000 grant by Lowe's Home Improvement Stores. Lowe's employees installed the outdoor classroom.

More than a dozen employees took time off to install new benches and landscaping for the space.

Lowe's promotes loving where you live, and they took that a step further Friday, saying it's also important to love where you learn.

"Our customers are the ones who work and live here," employee Wes Moore said. "This school's been here since 1938 so a lot of the people I sell to and work with to provide solutions in their homes live here in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach. So it's important for us to show them that we care about our community and we want to help preserve the school they attended and that their children now attend."

Teachers will now be able to hold classes in their new outdoor space once school begins on Aug. 28.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.