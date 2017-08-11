First Act: 'Aladdin Junior' stars cast of 60 children

A classic cartoon comes to life on stage with a cast of 60 children.
Aladdin Junior will take you on a magic carpet ride at the Scottish Rite Temple in Wilmington.
Kathy Snow is the director of the performance and she joined us on WECT News First at Four.
The show features actors ranging in age from 4 to 19.
For show times and tickets, head here.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.